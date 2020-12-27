$843.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce $843.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $869.20 million. The Toro posted sales of $767.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,124 shares of company stock worth $2,017,088. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

