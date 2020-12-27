$61.66 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce sales of $61.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.46 million and the lowest is $60.86 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $49.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $240.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.33 million to $244.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $267.11 million, with estimates ranging from $266.78 million to $267.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 131.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

