5,503 Shares in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,120,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Talend by 18.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Talend by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.9% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its position in shares of Talend by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLND has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

