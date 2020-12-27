4,900 Shares in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

FFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of FFG stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

