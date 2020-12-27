$45.64 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report sales of $45.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Camden National posted sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $183.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.98 million to $185.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $173.87 million, with estimates ranging from $163.43 million to $184.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $526.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 47,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camden National by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

