$44.15 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce sales of $44.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.80 million. Points International posted sales of $107.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $205.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.83 million to $207.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $292.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PCOM traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $15.01. 29,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,701. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Points International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Points International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Points International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

