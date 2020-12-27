$40.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will post sales of $40.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $80.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $187.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $199.10 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

