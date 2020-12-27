$4.35 Million in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report $4.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.90 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $3.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $6.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $11.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.33 million, with estimates ranging from $27.05 million to $71.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

VXRT stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,036. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $742.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

