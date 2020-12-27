$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) to report sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 472,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,003. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avnet by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avnet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

