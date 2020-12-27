$346.05 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $346.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $351.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $340.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOCS. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 88.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

