$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $11.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NYSE:KMI remained flat at $$13.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,520,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,143,079. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 276.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

