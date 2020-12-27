$271.85 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $271.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the lowest is $257.40 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $289.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $843.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $954.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,104. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.