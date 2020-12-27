$241.78 Million in Sales Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report $241.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.00 million and the highest is $243.55 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $267.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $954.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $947.60 million to $961.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $986.89 million, with estimates ranging from $983.70 million to $990.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 537,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $861.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

