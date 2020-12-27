2,033 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $67.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09.

