$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

AA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,825. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 267,737 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

