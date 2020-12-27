1inch (1INCH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $204.32 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. 1inch has a market cap of $37.18 million and approximately $204.32 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00005351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00178474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00326032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00087259 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,972,246 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

