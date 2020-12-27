$140.73 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post $140.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $142.67 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $536.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $538.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $605.45 million, with estimates ranging from $597.80 million to $616.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTS shares. BidaskClub raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 288,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,820. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

