$139.38 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $139.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.87 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $138.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $576.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.69 million to $580.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $607.13 million, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $613.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

IRDM opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,387,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

