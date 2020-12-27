$13.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $13.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $11.93 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $11.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $45.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $46.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.79 million, with estimates ranging from $39.78 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 503,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,125. The company has a market cap of $321.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.