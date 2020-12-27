$13.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $13.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $11.93 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $11.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $45.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $46.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.79 million, with estimates ranging from $39.78 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 503,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,125. The company has a market cap of $321.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

