$114.90 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $114.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.16 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $123.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $480.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $483.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.98 million, with estimates ranging from $427.41 million to $494.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 293,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,079. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,747. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

