-$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post ($1.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 711.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($12.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.97) to ($10.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. 685,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

