$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,646 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,217. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after buying an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

