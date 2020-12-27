$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,646 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,217. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after buying an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.