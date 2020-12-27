0xcert Tops One Day Volume of $53,391.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $818,306.93 and $53,391.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00288019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

