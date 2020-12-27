$0.78 EPS Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.73. CSG Systems International reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 142,992 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 66,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

