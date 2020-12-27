$0.76 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

FBNC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 48,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $959.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 93,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in First Bancorp by 655.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Bancorp by 95.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 84,839 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.