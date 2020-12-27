$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXS shares. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after buying an additional 418,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239,689 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

