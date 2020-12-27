$0.61 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,935,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,647,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 160.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 74,307 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 604,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,743. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

