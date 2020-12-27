$0.30 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 544,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

