$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of GBDC remained flat at $$13.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,567. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,767.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 160,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

