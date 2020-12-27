$0.23 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $982,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,843.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,238 shares of company stock worth $29,261,613.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

NYSE GO opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

