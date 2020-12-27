$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 211,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,723. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $65,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,715 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.