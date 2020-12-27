$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOCO. ValuEngine raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

LOCO opened at $18.40 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $9,498,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 557,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $5,194,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

