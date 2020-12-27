-$0.03 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

