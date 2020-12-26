Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zymeworks worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Zymeworks by 4.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,376,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,118 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after buying an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.