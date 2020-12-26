ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $263,073.78 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $263,073.78 and $216.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00654688 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,650,887,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,650,887,568 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

