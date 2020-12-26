Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zogenix by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

