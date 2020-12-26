Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Argus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

NYSE ZBH opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.87, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,882,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

