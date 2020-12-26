ZIMBOCASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,674.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 121.3% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $35,674.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,585,360 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

