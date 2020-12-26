ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $419,595.00 and $6,497.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00042379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00291710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001801 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

