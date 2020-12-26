Zenia B. Mucha Sells 797 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $314.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

