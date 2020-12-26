ZelCash Price Reaches $0.0370 on Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001104 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 217.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

