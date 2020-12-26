Zebi Token (ZEBI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,174.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $392,059.26 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00132974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00020761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.00658596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00160592 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00351968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00058978 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 658,956,115 coins and its circulating supply is 475,175,619 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

