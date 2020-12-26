Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Hold

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Safehold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

SAFE opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $546,562.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,691,524.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.