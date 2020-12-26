Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CALX. BidaskClub raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.98.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

