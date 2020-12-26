Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Hold

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Standex International stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $941.00 million, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. Standex International has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Standex International by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

