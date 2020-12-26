Zacks Investment Research Downgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Sell

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.