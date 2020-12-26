Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

