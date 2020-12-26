Zacks Investment Research Comments on Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08).

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS ORTIF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

