Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.05. 10,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

