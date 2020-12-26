Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce sales of $34.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.43 million to $36.64 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $136.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.77 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $133.03 million, with estimates ranging from $127.68 million to $140.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $7.90 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

